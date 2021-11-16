Stop your petty, hypocritical politics - Savannah NPP to Mahama over recent flood comment

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Savannah Regional NPP has hit out at former President Mahama, over what they say is Mahama's politics of hypocrisy on flood victims.



The former President recently donated money and cash to flood victims in Keta, and passed comments suggesting he cared for the people more than the government.



But in a strongly-worded press statement, the Savannah Regional NPP hit out at the former President for playing politics with an unfortunate disaster.



The statement also questioned the former President's sincerity, especially to the people of the North, as it exposed several instances of complete neglect by the former President following severe flooding in the northern part of the country, including his own hometown Bole, in the Savannah Region.



Below is the full statement:



SAVANNAH REGIONAL COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE NPP

15.11.2021



RE: IF YOU CAN’T PROVIDE RELIEF ITEMS, AT LEAST VISIT TIDAL WAVES VICTIMS



FORMER PRESIDENT MAHAMA CONFIRMS HIS DISLIKE AND NON-EMPATHY TO HIS OWN PEOPLE



The Former President of the republic, John Dramani Mahama has once again confirmed to the world, that the electoral fortunes he enjoyed for decades from his own people have never been appreciated by him. This unconscious admission stems from his recent effusions at keta. The former President in his submission at Keta said and I humbly quote “even if you cannot provide them with anything, just a visit to show that you care about them is important”. The penchant of the former President and his incapable NDC to politicize everything in this country is remarkably repugnant.



The home of the Former President Mahama got flooded in 2020. Salaga, Yapei, Buipe, Daboya, Damango and their environs got heavily flooded in their homes and farms somewhere last year. More than 5,000 residents were affected. Our own brother who comes across today as one sympathetic being never showed up. He never also came to his people with a penny. This year as well, residents of Bole District(the home of Mr. Mahama’ biological father); Nsunua, Tenyekura, Dakrupe, Ntereso, Chibrinyou, Agblekame, Bole, Mempeasem, Bole Choribang, Jama nsunua were hugely flooded. In Sawla Tuna Kalba; Bawuriyiri, Gbegu, Weigu-Kura, Samanbo, Siekura, Kulwong, Kawie and Dinie were equally affected. The road from the hometown of Former President Mahama’ biological mother, Busunu-Daboya was cut-off. Indeed, this was a road that he dashed to his biological brother but the poor job contributed hugely to that disaster. He never came down with a penny as, neither did he come down with a grain of rice.



Again, more than 7,000 residents were affected directly in this case, yet Mr. Mahama never thought it wise to visit any of these towns nor donate a pesewa to them. Mr. Mahama rather thought it wise to sympathize with the residents of Keta and went ahead to donate trailer loads of items and significant cash to them.



It is more worrying to note, that the numbers of residents affected in the case of the former President’ home Region(Savannah) far outweigh the numbers in Keta.



What exactly has the people of Gonjaland done to the former President to warrant this maltreatment? Is it the case that we don’t deserve any respect or sympathy? Is it the case that we don’t deserve the aid that the former President is admonishing some others to offer? When will Gonjaland benefit from the “ political benevolence” of the former President in return for the political mileage he has received from us?



May I admonish the former President and his NDC to desist from their incurable desire to run to town with petty partisan propaganda. This must be called out by all decent Ghanaians.



The people of Gonjaland demand an unqualified apology for the wanton display of neglect as confirmed by former President Mahama. We demand that a similar consignment as donated to the good people of Keta or more is sent to the victims of this year’s disaster. This must be done in earnest. We have done enough for former President Mahama and his NDC and therefore also deserve the goodies he is giving out to others. He must do to us what he’s preaching to others to do to the people of Keta.



Thank you and may the Almighty Allah bless us all.



Mohammed Issah(0244227266)

Director of Communications, Savannah Regional NPP.