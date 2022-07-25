Stop your needless commentaries – Musah Superior berates insensitive Otchere-Darko

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pressure mounts on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle government



Gabby questions the basis for a reshuffle



Musah Superior slams party member over reshuffle comment



Former General Secretary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Musah Superior, has slammed a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his reaction to heightened calls for a reshuffle in government.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a senior member of the ruling party New Patriotic Party amidst public calls for the president to reshuffle his appointees, sought to question the basis of the calls in a Facebook post.



“It is as if a reshuffle will suddenly end the war in Ukraine, bring down inflation and make the cedi stronger than the dollar,” Gabby wrote in a Facebook post.



Responding to Mr Octhere-Darko, who is said to be powerful within the corridors of government, Musah Superior has described his statement as insensitive and highly condemnable.



According to Musah Superior, the NPP, as a party seeking to retain power in 2024, must respect the concerns of ordinary party persons instead of passing commentaries against legitimate concerns.



“This is the most insensitive statement by this gentleman.



“And I condemn it in no uncertain terms. To win 2024, we must be bold to challenge these posturings. We must respect the views, concerns of the ordinary Party people and stop these needless commentaries,” he stated in a Facebook post.



There have been growing calls on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove some individuals from his government over inefficiencies.



One of the key targets of the campaign for the president to conduct a reshuffle is the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



GA/SEA