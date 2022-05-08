Stop your intense hatred for Akufo-Addo - Obiri Boahen to Wereko-Brobbey

Politics of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has warned former Chief Executive of the Ghana@50 Secretariat, Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobbey to stay away from continuously exposing his penchant dislike for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, his barrage of attacks on the President constantly exhibits his hatred for him.



Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobbey, a pioneer of private radio broadcast in Ghana has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was directly to be blamed for the country’s huge drop in the annual press freedom ranking.



According to him, to the extent that all the security agencies accused of excesses and manhandling of the press were directly under the office of the President, he had to take the blame.



But Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the astute lawyer explained that the President cannot be blamed for everything that goes on in the country.



"Though he is the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, he cannot be held responsible for anything that goes wrong in the country...The President certainly has other important functions to attend to so if things are not going as expected, you cannot pin it down to the President."



"It looks like your bigotry and hatred for the President still abounds and you should just stop that...The President over the years has fought for press freedom in this country so if there is anybody to be worried about Ghana's current drop in the index report then it should be the President who has constantly been fighting for press freedom in this country," he said.



"You may not like the President but that does not mean you should blame him for everything in this country. Just give us a break," he fumed.



Ghana dropped to 60th place in a ranking of 180 countries according to the latest Reporters Without Borders annual press freedom rankings.



The report lamented the deteriorating state of press freedom. Ghana dropped from third to the tenth spot in Africa.