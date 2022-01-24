Stop wasting taxpayer's money - Communicator calls out Volta Regional Minister

Regional News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: Japhet Festus Gbede, Contributor

Japhet Festus Gbede, a member of the NDC communications team, has asked Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa to with immediate effect halt his planned six days tour of the Region.



This comes on the back of alleged extortion of monies ranging from GHC2000.00 to GHC2500.00 from the 18 MMDCE'S in the Volta Region to fund the intended tours of the Regional Minister that began on Wednesday, 19th January 2022.



The furious NDC communicator has said the pretension and opulence that have characterized the wasting of the taxpayers’ money” by the Akufo-Addo government contrast sharply with the suffering of the Ghanaian people and it is high time for the Regional minister to be stopped from copying the same from his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to Gbede, the total cost of the Regional Ministers' travels of scamming the MMDCE'S of GHC2500.00 and GHC2000.00 respectively can be used to acquire at least three boreholes for the people of Wordikorpe, Edzikorpe, and Have Fiakpokorpe all in the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral Area in the Akatsi South Municipality, part of his statement added.



He added that, The government's continuous luxurious tours are costing the country and gradually draining the public purse.



In his view, The MMDCES are not to fund the tours of the ministers and leaders must be in tune with the sensibilities of the people.



Refund the GHC36000.00 back to the 18 MMDCEs in the region with immediate effect



Before I begin, I want to use this opportunity to first of all call on the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa to stop his needless tours of the Region that add nothing to our progress as a Region.



We don't need a microscope or the gods of Sremanu to determine whether or not his government has time for us the Voltarians so his tour of the region is needless and a waste of the poor taxpayer's money!!



Mr. Letsa, on Wednesday, 19th, January 2022 in an article published on the website of GNA, by Mr. Emmanuel Agbaxodey a popular morning show host of one of the leading Radio Stations in the Volta Region, Kaleawo FM to be precise, details the Regional Ministers itinerary where meeting the Assembly staff was boldly stated.



However, it has been alleged that the Volta Regional minister is charging the MMDCE's GHC2500.00 and GHC2000.00 respectively which isn't clear to me as a person because under no circumstances should a Regional minister have that locus of charging these empty, and broke MMDCE's for his tours of meeting and interacting with his party people by a way of showcasing his political ambitions.



What is the importance of the Regional coordinating council (RCC) if they can't fund the Regional minister's tours of the region?



Honestly, I can't see how Mr. Letsa's presence at the Akatsi South municipality adds to the development of the Constituency if he fails to refund the GHC2500.00 he took from the Assembly.



The government of Ghana under President Nana Addo seems to have a strong affinity towards luxury lifestyles.



At the least opportunity, they jump on the next available aircraft or V8s in a long convoy embarking on needless trips that add entirely nothing to our progress as a country.



I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the regional minister to refund the GHC 2500.00 to our collapsing Assembly and again find solutions to the numerous problems facing our Constituency that was put before him by our chiefs led by the President of the Avenor Traditional council and halt the trips which are unproductive to the development of the region.



This is a government that ceased the construction and asphalting of the Akatsi to Xavi, Akatsi to Ave- Dakpa, and phase 2 of the Akatsi Township Roads for the past 5 to 6 years with the excuse of reviewing of papers.



This is the same government that ignorantly and biasedly without any provocation stops the expansion of the Akatsi District Hospital project which was 85% completed under the John Mahama-led NDC government so can Mr. Minister tell me the importance of the tour if not a waste of the poor taxpayer's money?