Stop wasting money on TT, focus on sick people unable to pay bills - Bridget Otoo

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Broadcast Journalist Bridget Otoo says there is the need to shift focus from Psalm Adjetefio.



She suggests that there is the need for focus to be shifted from him by just buying him a taxi.



The Metro TV Newscaster believes the focus should rather be on people suffering at the various health facilities scattered across the country and cannot pay their bills.



In her estimation, focusing on such people will yield results rather than a man who is capable of wasting over a hundred thousand cedes.



Making this opinion known in a tweet, Bridget Otoo said “How much was a taxi in 1999? Let’s buy one taxi for him and turn our focus on those struggling at the hospitals. Those with life-threatening conditions and can’t foot their bills”.



Psalm Adjetefio has been in the news this week for begging for leftovers from celebrated Journalist MzGee.



This was after several donations from benevolent individuals was said to have been invested into a parcel of land and a Taxi.



