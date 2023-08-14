Stop violating Cecilia Dapaah’s right – PNC slams CSO, parties, media

General News of Monday, 14 August 2023

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has called on civil society organisations (CSOs), political parties, the media and the general public to be circumspect with their utterances on the brouhaha surrounding the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



Cecilia Dapaah, who is currently being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, resigned after some persons including her house helps allegedly conspired to steal US$1 million, £300,000 and other properties, including Kente and pieces of jewellery belonging to her family at her home in Abelemkpe, Accra.



The PNC, in a statement, indicated that commentary in the media surrounding the issue suggests that Dapaah has committed a crime, 3news.com reports.



According to the party, this violates the former minister’ constitutionally mandated rights because she is being described as a crook by these entities even though no court has found her guilty of a crime.



“Despite our claims that there are state institutions in place to deal with situations of this sort, we pollute these institutions by believing rumours, which only serves to further alienate women from politics,” parts of the statement is quoted.



The party also accused anti-corruption bodies in the country of being biased against the former minister only because she is a woman.



It cited examples of women who suffered the same fate as Celicia Dapaah in the past including Dzifa Attivor, Victoria Hamah and Betty-Mould Iddrisu.



“The so-called state institution's claim of fighting corruption only comes into full gear when women are involved. They throw stones at these women without giving them a fair hearing.



“This violates the constitution of our country which has mandated all persons to experience natural justice before passing judgement,” it said.



