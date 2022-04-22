Stop using aphrodisiacs, they don’t lead to orgasm – Gynecologists

Health News of Friday, 22 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dr. Sefogah says most men have the misconceptions about sex
Stop using aphrodisiacs they only bring health complications – Gynecologists
Men must know that physical penetration alone those not led to orgasm for women – Dr. Sefogah
The General Secretary for the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Ghana (SOGOG) has urged the general public to refrain from the use of aphrodisiacs.
Dr. Promise Sefogah said that contrary to misconceptions, aphrodisiacs do not help in any way to stimulate sex and they have a lot of high implications if overused, myjoyonline.com reports.
He further stated that for partners to ensure that they are satisfied during sexual intercourse, they have to engage to identify what makes them climax rather than using aphrodisiacs.
“There’s a need for that open discussion which will then inform both the men and the women and empower the women a little bit more and that will be the initial getting it better. Men are not doing the psycho-emotional stimulation properly. And aphrodisiacs do not help."
“They don’t because they are not the only factors that give orgasm, but then we have seen improvement in the consumption of these, obviously because they are being overly promoted and this is not helping because we have seen young men coming down with kidney problems from excessive consumption and there is a risk of the penis getting permanently erect to the extent that it can die off and if you’re not lucky the penis will be chopped off completely,” the doctor is quoted to have said in an interview on JoyNews.
Dr. Sefogah added that most men have the misconception that sex is about physical penetration and more energy they use, the more likely it is for them to satisfy their partners.
“Orgasm is a physiological thing and it compromises a lot of psychological, physical, and emotional things which are being stimulated by the sexual act. What it is, is that it takes a lot more for a woman to attain an orgasm as compared to a man,” he said.
