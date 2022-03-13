Stop using and dumping Community Police Assistants - Leader to govt

Regional News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Some Community Police Assistants (CPA) in Kumasi have expressed concern over how they're being used and dumped by the successive governments despite their competence.



They have therefore appealed to the government to recruit them into the Ghana Police Service since they're tired of the use and dump strategy.



The officers said they've acquired the essential skills laid down by the government upon which they can be recruited into the main service, but always wonder why they're being ignored by both NDC and NPP.



Leader of the group speaking to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity said personnel in the mainstream cannot do anything without the help of the Community Police.



He added that, they almost run normal duties just as the Personnel in the Ghana Police Service.



"We visit prisons, make arrests, direct cars, take charge office duties and do everything that's expected of a community police officer," He said.



He lamented over their workload where he indicated that it is worrying to see how the succeeding governments and other security agencies refuse to recognise their good works and employ them into the mainstream.



"Station Officers know the hard working and good ones who can join the mainstream service. When they recruit us into the service, it will help motivate anyone who works in the community policing to always work hard". He said.



Some Community Police Assistants who spoke to GhanaWeb said, their salaries were nothing to write home about.



According to them, the meagre amount they receive at the end of every month as compared to their workload make them very sad.



They, therefore, appealed to the government to immediately recruit them into the service since that was the best thing government could do to acknowledge their good efforts.