Stop using Bawumia’s picture on your banners and posters – NPP to Parliamentary hopefuls

Politics of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) has cautioned parliamentary hopefuls to cease from attaching Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to their posters and banners, suggesting he endorses their candidature.



Parts of the Eastern Region have been flooded with posters and banners of parliamentary hopefuls of the NPP and that of Dr. Bawumia ahead of his campaign in the region beginning Sunday August 6, 2023.





A statement singed by Tony Osei-Adjei, Eastern Regional Secretary of NPP to constituency executives and aspirants, however, directed the aspirants to desist from the act.



“Dear Chairmen, Constituency Executives, Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates and All Party Members in the Region. I hope this message finds you well. As we prepare for the upcoming campaign activities in the Eastern Region, we would like to address a matter that has come to the attention of the regional leadership. This is paramount to ensure a fair and transparent candidate selection process”.



“We have noticed that specific aspiring parliamentary candidates, both in orphan constituencies and those with sitting Members of Parliament, have been developing flyers featuring the Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia. While we sincerely appreciate the enthusiasm and support shown towards our esteemed Vice President, we must clarify that he does not endorse or support any specific candidate at this stage”.





The letter further said “As a party that upholds democratic principles, it is essential to maintain an unbiased approach during the candidate selection process. The Vice President is fully committed to supporting whoever the party chooses as the candidate for each constituency, whether it’s an orphan constituency or one with a sitting Member of Parliament.



We, therefore, kindly request all aspiring candidates to immediately desist from developing flyers or any promotional material that suggests endorsement from the Vice President. Such actions not only mislead our supporters but can also create unnecessary divisions within the party”.



He called for unity during and after the campaign activities.





“Let us unite and focus on presenting the best possible candidates for each constituency as we collectively work towards serving the people and achieving a successful campaign.”



Flagbearer hopeful of the NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is beginning campaign tour in the Eastern Region today Sunday 6th August, 2023.



Dr. Bawumia and his campaign team will spend nine days to interact with delegates, and party stalwarts in the region ahead of the super delegates election and ultimately the Presidential Primaries.



The first port of call for the Vice President and his campaign team is Akuapem South, then move to Akuapem North, Okere and Yilo Krobo Constituencies .



The team will climax the campaign on 14th August, 2023 in New Juaben South Constituency.