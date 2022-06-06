Stop 'ungodly and unconstitutional actions' in the name of National Cathedral – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has criticised the Akufo-Addo-led government for the GHS25 million set aside as seed capital for the construction of the National Cathedral.



The North Tongu MP also wants the public to expect more revelations with regards to the financing of the project.



In a Facebook post on Sunday, 5 June 2022, the North Tongu legislator said: “Proverbs 21:3 — Doing what is right and fair pleases the LORD more than an offering.’ We pray Prez Akufo-Addo ponders over this scripture and stops all his ungodly and unconstitutional actions in the name of a National Cathedral offering unto God."



He added: “Expect more leaks this week.”



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has released a GHS25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral.



“Authority is hereby granted to release the sum of 25million Ghana Cedis as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of the outstanding claim from RIBADE,” a letter written to the Controller and Accountant General Department (CAGD) by the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Atta on Thursday, 31 March 2022.