Stop toying with real lives, futures - Kofi Amoah ‘beats’ Gabby over economic jokes

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Economist and renowned businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah has chastised Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko over recent ‘jokes’ in his views on the economy.



According to Dr. Amoah, the policies of the government which has plunged the country into a hard state required hard work and thinking to fix and not ‘funny jokes.’



“Those who have been preaching esoteric knowledge on everything have now, having no clue and devoid of answers to Ghana’s present economic mgmt failings, resorted to funny jokes to paper over their failings



“It’s real peoples lives and futures you’re toying with. PLS STOP IT, Wae?” he posted in a tweet response to Gabby.



In a reaction to a February 7, 2022 economic epistle by former President Mahama, titled: "Time is ticking for the crisis-ridden Ghanaian economy," Gabby slammed the former President for daring to speak on the economy given his own record in managing it.



According to Otchere-Darko, Mahama had no locus to issue a critical verdict over the economy especially because under his watch, it took only the International Monetary Fund to save the economy from collapse.



He likened Mahama's epistle to a stammerer challenging a rapper. Early on, he had quoted a portion of Mahama’s economic diagnosis before posting his verdict on same.



“JM’s Teachings: “Government must as a matter of urgency, borrow a leaf from our sound approach toward the challenges we faced in 2015. We immediately convened the Senchi Economic Forum…”



“His “home-grown” policies to his home-grown problems led us to the IMF for IMF solutions,” Gabby stated.



