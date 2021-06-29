Stop threatening MPs behind anti-LGBTQI bill – Bagbin warns diplomats

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has warned diplomats and other organizations threatening some MPs behind a private members bill seeking to criminalize activities of LGBTQI to desist from such actions.



Speaking at the speaker’s prayer breakfast meeting, Alban Bagbin assured the bill will be passed before the year ends describing homosexuality as a pandemic worse than Covid-19 which requires a concerted effort to address.



His comments come after eight Members of Parliament have presented a bipartisan private members’ bill to the Speaker for a clear ban on activities of LGBTQI in Ghana.



The bill standing in the name of Samuel Nartey George (Ningo-Prampram),

Emmanuel Bedzrah (Ho West), Della Adjoa Sowah (Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (Krachi West) Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (La Dadekotopon), Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (South Dayi) when passed will clearly outlaw the practice of homosexuality in its entirety.



Addressing a speaker’s prayer breakfast meeting, President of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship and Ho West MP Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzra argued the bill is aimed at stopping what he terms invasion of the moral and cultural fabric of the Ghanaian society from LGBTQI activists.



He said “…on behalf of the members of Parliament to the Rt. Hon Speaker, in the presence of the clergy, so that the invasion on our values today we are making a statement that we members of parliament we are ready and prepared.”



“With this, Rt Hon Speaker, I want to assure all law-abiding citizens in this country that we members of parliament are prepared to make sure that if you are law-abiding we will continue to be law-abiding and the peace of God will be upon you.’



He went on “but if you threaten us because some of our colleagues have started receiving threats both from within and from outside and we will not countenance those threats.”



“We want to inform all and sundry in this country, whether you are from the diplomatic corps or from within the executive or from among ourselves as a legislature, we are sounding this call that the chiefs are here, the traditional leaders and the clergy, with our brothers from the Muslim fraternity to speak with one voice that enough of this invasion is enough.”



He added that Parliament will be writing to the Christian council, Pentecostal council and Charismatic council to nominate a preacher that will be with the house every Tuesday for worship sessions due to the absence of a park Eisner Chaplain.