Stop the uncivilized attitude, negotiate your salary if it is a problem – Nana Yaa Brefo to Tikese

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite Media tags Kwame Nkrumah Tikese’s outburst against Vim Lady as personal opinion



Despite Media supports Vim Lady in impasse with morning show host



Captain Smart descends on Kwame Nkrumah Tikese



Former Multimedia broadcast journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo has taken a swipe at veteran employee of Despite Media, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese owing to his assertions on colleague media personality, Afia Pokua, widely known as Vim Lady.



Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, led a public outburst against Vim Lady’s decision to host Okay FM’s ‘Gyaso Gyaso’ programme virtually, while outside the shores of the country.



Discussing the matter with co-hosts of his Ade Akye Abia morning show on Okay FM, Kwame Nkrumah said he is against the decision to host ‘Gyaso Gyaso’ outside the studio and via an online platform for that matter.



Nana Yaa Brefo noted that, the conduct of Kwame Nkrumah Tikese is unprofessional and uncalled for, asking him to stop the uncivilized attitude.



The Angel FM presenter further noted that Kwame Nkrumah’s attitude could be interpreted as envy adding that, he should go and negotiate his salary with management if he feels he is doing more than Vim Lady and taking less instead of ranting on radio.



“Someone may say you are just jealous because your salaries are not equal, go and negotiate if you feel yours is not good enough instead of ranting.



“Go to Fada and negotiate,” she suggested.



Praising the work ethics of Vim Lady, Nana Yaa touted her as a workaholic who was fearless.



“If you know Afia very well, you will know she is a workaholic and very fearless, I was even wondering if the people at her media house have not noticed that side of her,” she added.



Kwame Nkrumah Tikese has been criticized by several persons, including Captain Smart for using the wrong medium to communicate his anger.



