Stop the politicisation of healthcare — Dr. Ayew Afriye to NDC

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, has strongly criticized the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he perceives as the excessive politicization of healthcare issues in the country.



Dr. Ayew Afriye warned that if the NDC continues the path of making everything political, it may have repercussions in the future.



Speaking during the debate on the 2024 Budget in parliament, the Effiduase-Asokore MP addressed the NDC's portrayal of stalled health projects, particularly emphasizing that these challenges are not exclusive to the La General Hospital, as suggested by the NDC.



He clarified that external financiers undergoing restructuring have impacted projects nationwide.



"Mr. Speaker, it is not only La that is stalled; in Ashanti, the Komfo Anokye maternity block project is stalled because the Paris Club External Financing is under debt restructuring, and there is no way they can continue with that pace in Komfo Anokye again. La was part; in the Eastern Region, where the president and finance minister also come from, their regional hospital is stalled," Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye argued.



Expressing concern over the NDC's political approach, he questioned, "Why create the impression in Accra, of which La financing is external, as if people don't like the people of La or Accra? So the government has come to their aid to get the contractor to go on site. What are they (the NDC) going to do for the people of Ashanti, whose projects have also stalled... Overpolitisation of healthcare will catch up with you people in the future."



Parliament commenced discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



To encourage widespread participation in the debate, specific time allotments have been proposed: 20 minutes for the seconder and Ranking Members of the Finance Committee, 15 minutes for other committee members, and 10 minutes for all other Members of Parliament (MPs).



The debate will be organized around various sectors, including governance, security, public safety, finance, economy, energy, infrastructure, social sectors, local governance, youth, sports, tourism, and culture.



The proposed timetable outlines discussions on finance, agriculture, trade, and industry for Tuesday. Wednesday's focus will be on communications, energy, roads, works and housing, sanitation, and environment. Thursday's agenda includes education, health, employment, youth and sports, tourism, culture, and chieftaincy.



On Friday, the debate will center around governance, encompassing local government, the judiciary, defense, interior, the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civil Education, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administration of Justice.



NAY/OGB



