Stop the ‘kokotii’, ‘ahumasuo’ - Okudzeto fires govt

Politics of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority charges government to present a new budget



The majority swears to challenge the rejection of the 2022 budget



Parliament expected to reconvene on Tuesday, November 30, 2021



Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has hit hard at the government and majority caucus over the latter’s failure to come to terms with the rejection of the 2022 budget statement.



Taking to social media, the legislator urged the majority to soften their stance and allow cooler heads to prevail to prepare a new budget statement.



“Government would be well-advised to stop the belligerence and bluster and hustle in the direction of diligently preparing a new and improved budget and examine policy document for the consideration of the august house. They must necessarily eschew all the “kokotii” and “ahumasuo” for cool heads to prevail,” he said in a tweet on Monday, November 29, 2021.



