You are here: HomeNews2021 11 29Article 1412371

Politics of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stop the ‘kokotii’, ‘ahumasuo’ - Okudzeto fires govt

« Prev

Next »

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Minority charges government to present a new budget

The majority swears to challenge the rejection of the 2022 budget

Parliament expected to reconvene on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has hit hard at the government and majority caucus over the latter’s failure to come to terms with the rejection of the 2022 budget statement.

Taking to social media, the legislator urged the majority to soften their stance and allow cooler heads to prevail to prepare a new budget statement.

“Government would be well-advised to stop the belligerence and bluster and hustle in the direction of diligently preparing a new and improved budget and examine policy document for the consideration of the august house. They must necessarily eschew all the “kokotii” and “ahumasuo” for cool heads to prevail,” he said in a tweet on Monday, November 29, 2021.



On Friday, November 26, 2021, Parliament voted to reject the 2022 budget statement presented by the finance minister on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, amid the majority staging a walkout.

In a subsequent press conference, the majority denounced the rejection of the budget, stating that it is null and of no effect on Parliament.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to reconvene on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in what promises to be a showdown between the two opposing sides of the House.

Join our Newsletter