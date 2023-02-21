Stop the jokes – Agbodza cautions K. T. Hammond

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, who could not stand the jovial Minister-designate for Trade and Industry did not hesitate to caution him to be serious when he appeared before a committee such as Parliament’s Appointment Committee.



At the vetting, Kwame Governs Agbodza who was not pleased with Kobina Tahir Hammond’s style and attitude in answering questions put before him by the members of the committee said;



“Mr. Chairman, we know he’s very jovial, but when you look at the country what is happening in the country right now, the public expects this engagement to be very serious.



“So I will plead with you once again to answer my questions. I’m not here to joke. We can joke when we get to the other side of Parliament, answer the questions and stop the jokes”, Mr Agbodza said.



In reaction to this caution, K. T. Hammond said, much as he expects that things should be taken seriously, life is too short to always be stiff-necked, reason reason he is always laughing.



“When we started, I was laughing and Chief Whip warned me it is national television, I shouldn’t joke and all that. I think that life is too short, we shouldn’t be so serious about everything. That is why I am always laughing”, he stated.



