‘Stop the hypocrisy, it is not exceptional’ – Computer Man on attention given to ‘honest’ taxi driver

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Taxi driver returns GH¢8,400 left in his car



Honest taxi driver receives public accolades



Computer Man bemoans attention given honest taxi driver



The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries International, Prophet Eric Amponsah, has decried what he says is hypocritical attention given to the taxi driver who returned an amount of GH¢8,400 left in his car.



Kwasi Ackon recently became the recipient of public accolades for his act of honesty after he returned the amount which was left behind by a market woman who patronized his service from the Mallam Atta Market to her residence.



However speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Prophet Amponsah alias Computer Man, argued that the level of attention given to the driver is undue.



He noted that the amount of GH¢8,400 is meagre compared to the accolades he is receiving.



“God has a way of blessing everyone and this is his time. But this is nothing exceptional. GHC8,400.00 is no money for the entire nation to be focused on a taxi driver while our roads are in a bad shape. The media shouldn’t have been entertaining him. Someone lost his GH¢220,000.00 and my own church member returned it and it didn’t become no big issue,” he fumed.



The driver’s act of honesty has earned him several rewards in cash and kind including a donation amount of GHC20,000 by Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.



But according to Computer Man, the donation by the vice president should have ended the attention given to Kwesi Ackon’s action.



“Vice President’s donation should have been the end; we take that to be on behalf of the entire nation. But the individuals who have since gone on to shower him with gifts are what I have a problem with. I understand a pastor has even promised to buy him a new car. Meanwhile, there could be someone in his church who equally deserves it. A lot of these things are unnecessary acts of hypocrisy,” he added.



