Stop the coronavirus test at KIA – Sam George to Government

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has added his voice to the many calls to the government to halt the COVID-19 test at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.



Speaking on GHOneTV Monday, the lawmaker pointed out that despite the huge gains with the ongoing test on arrival at the Airport, Ghanaians and the government have little benefit from the money accrued.





According to him, there are competent Ghanaian laboratories in the country to handle the test but the texting job was given to a Nigerian firm.



“We look at all these competent Ghanaians who have labs and competent medical doctors and you took it and gave it to a Nigerian. He is charging one hundred and fifty dollars for foreigners and giving the government of Ghana two dollars from the $150 dollars.



“Our Minister for Health walk to Parliament and came to announce this and he was happy with it. In less than eight months of running the COVID-19 test, that Nigerian have gone to buy a private jet,” he alleged.



He continued “There are Ghanaians, several Ghanaians who are running COVID-19 test but we didn’t find it worthy for them to do.”





Earlier, former President John Mahama had called on the government to stop the $50 mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival at KIA.



According to him, the situation in other countries with particular reference to UK on the COVID-19 restrictions and PCR test is different and Ghana must emulate the same.



He added that the UK government considers the Ghanaian COVID-19 vaccination card internationally accepted and allows entry once you have the card without any testing.



“It is a most unfortunate situation that Ghanaians who have valid vaccination certificates cannot board flights back home without a £90 PCR test, and an additional US$50 PCR test booking in Accra.





“Government must stop the US$50 compulsory PCR test for travelers who have been vaccinated. And must also stop the demand for originating PCR tests before the same category of travelers are allowed to board flights to Ghana,” he stated in a Facebook post on Saturday 19th March 2022.