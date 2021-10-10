Stop the backbiting - Regional Minister to government nominees

Politics of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: GNA

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has called on government nominees to stop the backbiting going on between them and members of parliament.



He especially called on Mr. Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive and Mr. Afrifa Mensah, the Member of Parliament for Ga West Constituency, to stop the backbiting and come together to complete the ongoing developmental project in their Municipality.



Mr. Henry Quartey made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality after he has sworn in Mr. Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson as the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga West Municipal Assembly.



The Government Nominee had 24 out of 25 votes by the Assemblymember and government appointees, to confirm him as the Municipal Chief Executive.



In his maiden address, Mr. Nii Lamptey Wilkinson extended an olive tree for unity to Mr. Afrifa Mensah, Member of Parliament for the Constituency, for unity and co-operation, to enable them to complete all ongoing developmental projects by the Assembly and the Municipality.



Mr. Afrifa Mensah also called for unity among the NPP Party Executives, the MCE, Mr. Nii Lamptey Wilkinson and all the assembly members, and urged all to come together to complete all the ongoing developmental projects in the Municipality.



He thanked Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Mr. Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson again to enable them complete all developmental projects by the Assembly in the Municipality.