Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson has had cause to warn his friend and agric minister, Bryan Acheampong, against what he terms ‘personal attacks.’
Ato Forson and the Minority in Parliament got into a fracas with the minister late last week over the lack of payment to suppliers of the Buffer Stock Company, who had been picketing at the premises of the company.
In a video available to GhanaWeb, the minister is accosted by about a half dozen Minority MPs as he insists that they needed not bring the press to meet him, describing their picket as ‘inorganic.’
The minister’s exchange with Ato Forson is produced below
Bryan Acheampong: Don’t bring press to the reception
Ato Forson: This is the parliamentary press corps.
Bryan Acheampong: You are a leader, you are a Minority Leader….
Ato Forson: You like attacking me anytime you speak, that should stop. That should stop, let me address him…you like attacking people stop that. Stop attacking me, anytime you speak, you try to attack me. Stop that thing, stop that attitude of yours.
In the last public exchange between Ato Forson and Bryan Acheampong, the Minority Leader fired questions at the minister at the appointment’s committee sitting leading the minister to exclaim “Ei Ato! But you are my friend,” adding that he should be vouching for him not interrogating him.
Near scuffle between 'angry' Minority leadership and Agric minister over the delays in paying the picketing food suppliers#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/IFzl4WDRxM— Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) July 7, 2023