Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson has had cause to warn his friend and agric minister, Bryan Acheampong, against what he terms ‘personal attacks.’



Ato Forson and the Minority in Parliament got into a fracas with the minister late last week over the lack of payment to suppliers of the Buffer Stock Company, who had been picketing at the premises of the company.



In a video available to GhanaWeb, the minister is accosted by about a half dozen Minority MPs as he insists that they needed not bring the press to meet him, describing their picket as ‘inorganic.’



The minister’s exchange with Ato Forson is produced below



Bryan Acheampong: Don’t bring press to the reception



Ato Forson: This is the parliamentary press corps.



Bryan Acheampong: You are a leader, you are a Minority Leader….



Ato Forson: You like attacking me anytime you speak, that should stop. That should stop, let me address him…you like attacking people stop that. Stop attacking me, anytime you speak, you try to attack me. Stop that thing, stop that attitude of yours.



In the last public exchange between Ato Forson and Bryan Acheampong, the Minority Leader fired questions at the minister at the appointment’s committee sitting leading the minister to exclaim “Ei Ato! But you are my friend,” adding that he should be vouching for him not interrogating him.





Near scuffle between 'angry' Minority leadership and Agric minister over the delays in paying the picketing food suppliers#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/IFzl4WDRxM — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) July 7, 2023

The Minority on July 7, visited the premises of state-run company to show solidarity with members of the National Food Suppliers Association, who have been picketing at the location since Tuesday, July 4, 2023, and have been sleeping there ever since.During their visit, while the minority members, led by the Minority Leader, Ato Forson, were being briefed by the Deputy CEO of the company, when Bryan Acheampong stormed the venue, confronting the minority and questioning their presence with the press without seeking his permission.In response, Juaboso MP; Mintah Akandoh clarified that the media present were from the parliamentary press corps.However, Acheampong dismissed the explanation, pointing to the minority leader, he said, "You can't do that, you are a former deputy finance minister, what do you know about payment."Akandoh countered, saying, "You should be the last person to get angry."The National Food Suppliers Association revealed that the National Buffer Stock Company owes them an amount of ¢270 million, and they have vowed to remain at the company's premises until reimbursement is made.In response, the National Buffer Stock Company expressed sympathy towards the food suppliers and committed to taking appropriate action following an emergency meeting with the Board of Directors.SARAYou can also watch this episode of People & Places here:Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb