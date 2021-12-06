Stop tagging farming as a profession for illiterates and school dropouts – Best Farmer advises

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The 2021 Best Farmer award-winner in Central Region, Awudu Issaka, has advised the youth not to tag farming as a job for illiterates and school dropouts.



Awudu Issaka, who operates Awudu Issaka Farms at Subin closer to Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District told the youth not to see farming as an unworthy venture.



“My advice to the youth is that in the past we used to say that farming is for the illiterates and school dropouts but now it’s no longer so,” he said.



“The youth who have graduated from school and are unemployed shouldn’t see farming as something not worthy to partake in,” he added.



“I have other businesses in addition to my farming but I’m more focused on the farming because it brings me a lot of money,” he told Amansan Krakye.



He ended on Kastle FM “So I’m advising the youth to get themselves involved in farming, for it will bring a lot of benefits to them”.