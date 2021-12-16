Stop stoking fire in Parliament - Sam George tells Majority Leader

Politics of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bagbin may have approved Minority’s motion while away – Majority Leader



Alban Bagbin expected to preside over today’s parliamentary sitting after a fortnight absence



Minority to challenge 2022 budget approval



Member of Parliament (MP)

for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has advised Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu to desist from making statements that will inflame passions amongst minority and majority MPs in the House.



According to the MP, the leader of government business in parliament, [Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu] should rather strive to be engaging leadership of the House including the Speaker instead of casting insinuations at them in his public utterances.



“This cavalier behaviour and attempt to undermine the authority of the Speaker is inimical to the image of Parliament



“I would urge the Majority Leader to engage more with the Speaker and the leadership caucus, than to be making comments that will rather incite and raise the temperature of the House,” Sam George said on Eyewitness News, on Accra-based Citi FM.



Sam Nartey George added that the Majority Leader should endeavor “to drop the temperature in the House and not to be the one stoking the fire, so he must be minded by his commentary.”



The Ningo Prampram legislator's comment comes on the back of the Majority Leader’s allegations that the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, may have approved Minority’s motion to quash the 2022 budget approval whiles away to undergo a medical review in Dubai.



“The First Deputy Speaker is assuming full responsibility for the transaction of business in the Chamber, but my understanding is that the Rt. Hon. Speaker has minuted on the motion [from the Minority] that he has admitted it. If that is the case, then we are in for something dangerous,” the Suame MP said.