Stop stigmatising people with Tuberculosis – Dr. Brightson

Health News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aurum Institute marks World Tuberculosis Day at Shai-Osudoku District Hospital



If you hide your TB, you may die – Dr. Brightson



Come out, test for Tuberculosis if you see symptoms



Medical Superintendent at the Shai-Osudoku District Hospital, Dr. Kennedy Tettey Kofi Brightson, has called on the public to stop stigmatising people with Tuberculosis.



According to him, people with the infection tend to keep it in their closet for fear of stigma.



He cited the incessant coughs associated with TB, which is teasingly known as the ‘death cough’, a term used to stigmatise people with Tuberculosis.



“Our brothers and sisters, our mothers and fathers, our grandparents should stop stigmatising people who have TB, it is wrong, nobody is protected from catching TB as long as you walk around and interact with people,” he pleaded.



According to him, although they are making strides in testing and treating TB-infected persons, stigmatization continues to be a major challenge.



“One of our biggest problems is the stigma against people with tuberculosis. TB is still stigmatized in our community today. In the olden days, getting TB was like a death warrant has been issued to you, especially when you cough, what others call the ‘death cough’ with people just dying,” he bemoaned.



Calling people to turn up for testing and diagnosis, he said, “TB is curable. When you go through all the protocols of treatment, you will be treated and you will be fine. There is no need to be ashamed that you have TB so you hide at home and you would not come out for treatment."



“It is the hiding rather that will kill you,” he added.



He made these calls during a media interaction at an event organized by The Aurum Institute – a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the health of people and communities living in poverty through innovation in global research, systems, and delivery – to educate people on TB and its preventive therapy to mark World Tuberculosis Day.



Participants at the event were encouraged to visit the nearest health facility if they see symptoms including unprovoked weight loss, incessant coughs amongst others instead of running to the prayer camp with those symptoms.



