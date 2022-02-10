Stop stealing from us or we’ll show you real power – Government warned

Politics of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some members of the National Democratic Congress who have joined the Yentua demonstration have sounded a word of warning to the government.



According to them, the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy is a ploy by the government to steal from Ghanaians.



Speaking to GhanaWeb before the start of the protest, some of the protesters warned the government to seize its attempts to steal from Ghanaians or be shown where the real power lies.



The 'Yentua demo', which is being organised by the opposition NDC, is expected to gather citizens who are against the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy as they kick against its implementation.



The government is pushing for the introduction of a 1.5 percent levy on all electronic transactions but this has been met with public criticisms.



Many are calling for the total withdrawal of the bill which is before parliament while others want the levy to be reduced to 1%.



In December, there was chaos in parliament over the passage of the E-Levy bill.



The minority, after the majority staged a walkout, voted to reject the 2022 budget which included the E-Levy, but the majority later overturned the decision.



Below is a video from the Yentua demo.



