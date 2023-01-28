Stop speaking publicly on ‘minority Rreshuffle’ - NDC Ccouncil of Elders to MPs, others

Politics of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has admonished disgruntled Members of Parliament, party leadership, and others to refrain from commenting publicly on recent changes in the Minority leadership.



Reshuffle



A letter to the Speaker of Parliament signed by the party's General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, announced the removal of Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority leader. He was replaced by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson



Emmanual Armah Kofi Buah will act as the Deputy Minority Leader.



The statement further named a new Minority Whip in the person of Hon. Kwame Agbodza who replaces Muntaka Mubarak.



The First and Second Deputy Whip remains Mr. Ibrahim Ahmed and Comfort Doyoe Ghansah respectively.



This change has however generated uproar among the rank and file of the NDC. Over 60 NDC MPs have petitioned the party to reconsider their decision.



Council of Elders Intervention



In a statement issued on Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Council of Elders said it has "initiated steps to act expeditiously on the petition and related matters".



"While this process is underway, the Council urges our Honourable Members of Parliament, Party leadership at all levels, and all concerned persons to refrain from further public pronouncements on the matter in the larger interest of our great NDC. This is a time to be circumspect in order not to play into the hands of our detractors.



“The Council assures the rank and file of the Party of an early and principled resolution of the issues and ultimately, the NDC will emerge stronger and more united,” the statement added.