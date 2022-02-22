Stop sleeping on the job – Superior jabs John Boadu over polling stations contest unrest

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

“The reported incidents of chaos in some constituencies within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a smack on democracy for a party that is seen as a pillar of democracy, principles and diversity, it is very shameful to be seen undermining its own core values”, this is according to Former Mayor of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah Superior.



He opined in an interview with Bolgatanga-based radio station A1 radio that, article 5 under the structure and organisation of the NPP is clear that polling station elections must be participatory for all eligible card-bearing members without selectivism.



His comments are in reaction to widespread reports of protests by NPP members and contestants about the alleged hoarding of nomination forms for the polling station elections.



He described the act as undemocratic and a machination to divide the party.



“…I’m very very deeply worried that the party of diversity, the party of democracy, the party of choice. The principle of this party is that, everybody must have a choice and people must be allowed to make their choices. That is why article 5 under the structure and organisation is clear that in polling station elections, all card-bearing members of the party in that particular polling station vote. What this means is that every polling station officer must be voted. This is a rendition of the NPP’s Constitution. And for allegations of high jacking nomination forms for me is shameful and this should not be tolerated by a forward-looking party that is working really very hard to secure another mandate to look after our country”, he noted



He added that “… These internal malpractices have become widespread in the last few days and I’m totally ashamed of myself. I think that it should not be so, it is a decent party and we should have opened decorous, descent transparent contest to choose especially the base leaders of our party. The process to elect them has to be fair…”



Musah Superior however indicated the only way to act to remedy the internal unrest is for the General Secretary to issue a directive stating the party’s stance on the matter before it escalates.



“…The General Secretary of the party will have to take charge. The General Secretary is supposed to issue a general directive and say that anybody keeping or high jacking nomination forms will be held responsible that is the way leadership is demonstrated in times of crisis. It has to be a very active directive that all nomination forms should be made available to everybody who is interested in contesting these elections and this matter will be closed. The way forward is for the General Secretary not to continue to sleep on the job…” he noted.