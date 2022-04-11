Stop slaying on social media to tarnish our image - Principal to nurses

Regional News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

Principal of the Komfo Anokye Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Mrs. Joana Owusu Danso, has urged nursing students to desist from most unscrupulous acts on social media that could tarnish the image of the noble profession.



She has however urged nurses to take their learning serious instead of using the social media for a non profitable act. According to the worried principal, it was very unfortunate that the nobility in the nursing profession keep dwindling due to certain behavior of some nurses and trainees.



She said, the professional job which demands a high level of respect is now loosing its image to the gutters due to negative social media trend.



She said it was time nurses and trainees respected the uniform and acquired more skills to always ensure the survival of their patients.



Mrs. Juana Owusu Danso said this during a 73rd matriculation of 420 students into the Komfo Anokye Nursing and Midwifery Training College.



Speaking as the chairman of the occasion, Chief of Nkwantakese, Nana Boakye Yam Ababio also called on the students to be law abiding, respectful and take their study serious in order to bring glory to themselves, their parents, the school and to themselves.



He said, being a good nurse should be a calling and shouldn't based on the beauty of the uniform. He said one must have the passion before venturing into nursing profession.



