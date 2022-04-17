'Stop selling your souls to the devil' - Pastor cautions youth against betting

General News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: GNA

Pastor Bright Ankutse, the Tanoso Location Pastor of the Abesim District of Deeper Life Bible Church has cautioned the youth against modern day gambling.



He bemoaned the rate at which young boys and girls were engaged in sports betting, saying if such practice was not checked and brought under control, society would bring up godless youth who had no fear of God.



Pastor Ankutse gave the caution when he delivered a sermon on the topic "Power of Freedom from Sin" at the opening session of the District's Easter Retreat of the Youth Division of the Church underway at Abesim near Sunyani on Friday.



Pastor Ankutse expressed worry that many young people were "selling their souls to the devil" through sports and other betting activities, and therefore condemned the get-rich-quick syndrome among the youthful generation.



"It is extremely sad that the systems of this world has gradually entered into many churches. You can't differentiate between the world and church because what the world is doing the church is doing same", he said.



"Many of the youth are seriously engaged in masturbation, lesbianism, homosexuality and alcoholism. I am a teacher and sincerely, I know what I am talking about. Youth are going astray and as a Deeper lifer, I urged you not to join them before it's too late", Pastor Ankutse stated.



That notwithstanding, Pastor Ankutse said there was still hope for the youth, and called on churches to centre their sermons on holiness and righteousness to help instil godly values in young people.