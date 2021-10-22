Stop robbing ordinary people of their belongings - Agyinasare cautions soldiers

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Overseer of the Perez Chapel International, Rev Dr. Charles Agyinasare, has cautioned soldiers against using intimidation and corrupt means to snatch the belongings of ordinary citizens.



According to him, even though their job is not an easy one and their remunerations are poor, they should not allow greed and love for money to drive them into taking belonging of ordinary citizens which are mostly lands.



Speaking at the annual security services day of national prayer at the Burma Camp on Thursday, October 21, Rev Agyinasare said;



“…Also, don’t cheat ordinary people of their belongings. It is widely known that some service personnel in this country very often use force, intimidation, and corrupt means to wrest lands from their rightful owners. Your job is not easy, but, like scripture says, ‘Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all you might’ and remember that, he who is faithful in little is faithful also in much.”



He also advised them not to allow greed and love for money to push them into staging a coup d’etat in the country.



“…God will entrust you with more if you are honest and faithful with the one you are currently handling. Please, don’t let greed or the love of money drive you to want to do a coup d’etat.”



He advised the soldiers not to be violent to anyone as violent treatment of people encourages terrorism.



“…the violent treatment of people breeds radical terrorists because for some, after 3 /4 years, when they have still not seen justice, they, therefore, seek to take the law into their own hands and easily join terrorist or rebel movements,” he said.