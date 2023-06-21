Stop ranting in the public space and take your legal challenge to court – Lawyer to Gyakye Quayson

Politics of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Private legal practitioner lawyer Kofi Bekai believes the court made the correct decision in scheduling daily hearings on the criminal case presented against James Gyakye Quayson.



The lawyer explained that the court has no regard for individuals.



He stated that everyone is equal before the law and that the law is the law, regardless of their social standing.



He was responding to claims made by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly former President John Dramani Mahama, about the High Court’s decision to convene every day and hear the case.



Mahama accused the court of being political and biased.



He then questioned whether serious cases such as murder are heard daily.



The candidate in the Assin North by-election is being intimidated, according to them.



However, the lawyer disagreed with these allegations, claiming that they should have raised their protest to the court’s arrangement.



He stated that if the arrangement was unfavourable and the accused person on trial was unavailable for the days the court would sit, he should have written to the court and explained why.



“What I want Ghanaians to understand is that the court is not a respecter of persons.” The court does not care if you are the President, a Chief, or anyone else. Remember that the judge has the authority and discretion to work unless you were affected by a decision and felt it was unfair, in which case you will seek redress through the Appeals Court.



"The court has agreed to hear the case daily. In addition, the Supreme Court directed that matters involving elections be expedited. We do not want matters to be postponed, and at the end of the day, if the person elected is proven to be ineligible or unconstitutional, he or she will have exhausted his or her tenure.”



“The court has discretion, and the judge has used it.” If you have a legal challenge, you can bring it to court. But you don’t wait to go public and make claims against the court.”