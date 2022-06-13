Stop provoking Ghanaians - Legal Affairs Committee Chairman to LGBTQ+ community

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anti-LGBTQ+ bill laid before parliament



Pro-LGBTQ+ billboards spring up across Accra



Coalition demands removal of LGBTQ+ billboards



The Chairman of Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has described some recent activities by the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana as provocative.



According to the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, actions such as the decision by the group to mount some promotional billboards across sections of Accra must cease because they are making Ghanaians angry.



“I think they are just making people angry. If they can hear me, if they did it [erected the billboard on the Accra-Tema motorway], they must stop that. I would actually advise them to refrain from making people angry in Ghana,” he told Joynews.



Tagging the actions of the group as infuriating, the chairman overseeing the committee responsible for handling the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill must desist from courting anger from the populace.



“The community themselves, they should be warned. Why should they be [undertaking] acts that would actually make people angry? Ghana is [made up of] Christians and Muslims. Even if there are atheists, they are in a small proportion; so, if you do that, you infuriate the tension and emotions,” he stated.



The mounting of the promotional LGBTQ+ rights billboards caused sponsors of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill to issue a 24-hour ultimatum to the police to pull down the billboards.



Some minority members of parliament have also accused the committee chairman of deliberately delaying the consideration of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, which seeks to ban all actions promoting same-sex activities and rights.



But responding to his critics, the Chairman of Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs denied the allegation.



He, however, reiterated his caution to the LGBTQ+ community to desist from engaging in acts that provoke the Ghanaian populace.







“What I am saying is that if you have actually gone to get an office, and the Ghanaian society has frowned upon it and has actually warned you and closed the office down, and if it is indeed true that this sign emanates from them, then you go further to erect a billboard when there is an intended Bill, that aims at getting you behind bars if you are caught, then I think they are just making people angry,” he stressed.







