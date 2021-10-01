Stop pretending; new presidential jets needed for emergency purposes – NPP MP tells Minority

Politics of Friday, 1 October 2021

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North in the Ashanti Region, Andy Appiah Kubi, has called out the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for playing propaganda with the issue of acquiring a presidential jet.



He argued that the minority in parliament are very well aware that acquiring a new and bigger presidential jet is very crucial at this moment. However,they have chosen to mislead Ghanaians in the pursuit of political power.



He shared these thoughts during an interview on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show hosted by Happy FM’s Don Prah.



“Presidential jets are also emergency jets. Over the years we have had these emergency jets from Nkrumah’s time to Rawlings time to Kufuor’s time through to President Mills’ time. But because of political powers, we throw bad things at each other as political parties. Deep down, everyone knows getting a new presidential jet is very important for emergency situations.”



The MP shared that with the current “emergency jet”, there are challenges that make it difficult for the President to travel with it.



The Minority in Parliament has said it will resist all attempts by the Akufo-Addo led administration to purchase a bigger presidential jet for the country.



This follows the announcement by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin that the government plans to purchase a new presidential jet to cater for presidential travels.



Eugene Arhin said the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has already begun the processes for Ghana to procure the new jet.