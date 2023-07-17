Stop politicising our operations – EOCO

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has called on the people of Ghana to refrain from politicising its operations.



In a citinewsroom.com report, the Board Chair of EOCO, Raymond Daapah Addo, emphasized demonising the office whenever there is a change in government.



The appeal was made during the launch of EOCO's five-year strategic plan in Accra.



The Board chair maintained that EOCO is not politically affiliated and urged the public to avoid politicising every issue.



He emphasized that crime is a crime, regardless of whether it is committed by the NPP or NDC party.



“We should stop politicising every issue. Crime is a crime whether committed by NPP or NDC it is a crime and EOCO will go after whoever is involved without fear or favour,” he added.



According to him, his outfit is committed to pursuing anyone involved in criminal activities without bias.



By avoiding the politicization of EOCO's operations, Raymond Daapah Addo noted that the Office can focus on effectively and impartially carrying out its mandate.



