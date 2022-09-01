Stop pointing fingers at politicians alone; 'we are all corrupt' - Lecturer 'fires' Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at the Central University, says corruption inheres in the nature of all Ghanaians.



He noted that, often times, politicians are the ones said to be corrupt but corruption isn't a peculiar feature of political figures alone but there are many Ghanaians who tend to be even more corrupt.



"All we know is pointing fingers at politicians. It's true that some of them are corrupt but we make them corrupt," he said.



He warned against the consequences of corruption saying, "if you steal government money, you have stolen somebody's road networks. If you steal from the government, you have stolen somebody else's school. If you embezzle government money, you have thieved somebody's hospital".



"It is all part of the reasons why we are not progressing and we are so corrupt that a teacher can accept money from a student to award grades to him/her. It's not in just one aspect; we are all corrupt!" he exclaimed.



He advised that, to curb corruption, there must be strict enforcement of the laws.



"Let us make corruption a disincentive. Let's make it so scary," he stated during "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme on Peace FM.



