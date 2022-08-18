Stop pointing fingers at Akufo-Addo over nefarious behaviours - Nana Fredua blasts Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Nana Fredua says Ghanaians should stop pointing fingers at President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government when expressing concerns about the economic challenges in Ghana.



According to him, Ghanaians are their own problems.



This, he explained, citing incidents of Ghanaian employees who instead of focusing on working to better their lives and the country, rather resort to theft and other nefarious activities.



He wondered how Nana Addo should be blamed for people stealing from their bosses and abusing the laws of the country.



Nana Fredua, blasting the citizens on their shameful conduct, revealed a national service person has recently theived over 150,000 cedis from a State-owned company and "now his family who are Ghanaians are begging on his behalf".



He asked how will the nation be better if the citizens, themselves, are engaging in unlawful activities and apportion blames to the government for their own bad ways.



"About 148,000 people are stealing us every month. Just assess it by adding three zeros to 148,000, how much is it? 148 million every month! What are we talking about? Is this government's fault? Is it not Ghanaians stealing these monies?"



"If every month, we gained this 148 million, would we borrow? Let's be truthful to ourselves," he said.



"People are stealing electricity, and water but turn around to describe you as the bad person. Is this the fault of Akufo-Addo?", he further asked.



To him, "we should stop pointing fingers" at the President and do the right thing because not everything should the citizens expect the government to correct for them and not everything is the government's fault.



