Stop patronising the services of the company that sacked #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestor – Peace Watch Ghana

General News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Executive Director of a non-governmental organisation, Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Nyonkopa Daniels, has slammed the company that terminated the employment of Nasiba Bawa after she went viral with her interview with Joy News at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.



According to her, the action by the company is an affront to freedom of expression.



She noted that the country was facing a serious crisis and Ghanaians were experiencing severe hardship; hence, the contributions by the young woman were necessary.



Nasiba, a Masters graduate from the School of Communication Studies at the University of Ghana, has had her contract terminated by her private employers 48 hours after her video went viral.



Commenting on the topic, Madam Daniels stated that the company must be called out so that Ghanaians will stop using their services.



”The company and its leaders must bow their heads in shame. We need to know the type of company involved so Ghanaians will stop patronising them and it will serve as a deterrent to others who might make the same bad decision”.



She made the announcement during an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline.



Madam Daniels stated that Ghanaians should not be intimidated, harassed, or prevented from expressing their views on the current state of affairs.



People are struggling, according to her, and the best way to address the issues is for the government to do so.