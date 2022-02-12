Stop overloading school buses - Crash analyst

Regional News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Tony Dickson Afriford, a road crash, and injury prevention analyst has cautioned school authorities operating buses to desist the school children from overloading to and from school.



Mr. Afriford said, "it is an eyesore to see school children packed in those school buses, sometimes they load a number of the younger ones in the front seat, and some will be standing in the buses."



He gave the caution when he appeared on the Ghana News Agency-Tema and Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) Road Safety Campaign platform.



The GNA-Tema and MTTD Road Safety Project seeks to create consistent and systematic awareness of the need to exercise caution on the road.



It is also intended to educate all road users of their respective responsibilities and sensitize drivers on the tenets of road safety regulations, rules, and laws.



Mr. Afriford said the act of overloading offended the provisions of regulation 50 of the Road Safety Regulations LI 2180 (2012), which indicated that comfortable seats must be provided for the number of approved passengers to be carried by any vehicle.



The road safety and injury prevention analyst further said that "school children or passengers are not to sit on each other, or stand, each person must have a comfortable seat fitted with seat belts."



He expressed concern that most of the school buses were not fit to be used to convey children, emphasizing that school buses must have specific classification fitted with emergency exits and child carriers for the younger ones.



He also cautioned against the use of commercial vehicles also known as ‘trotros’ as school buses as that was against the country's road regulations.



Mr. Afriford urged parents to take interest in the buses schools use to carry their wards as well as how they convey them on the road to ensure their safety as Road Safety was a shared responsibility.



He noted that the National Road Safety Authority (NSRA) had recently announced that it would commence regulating activities of school buses, this he said when enforced, would put sanity into the way children were conveyed to and from schools.



Mr. Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager, called on Parent Teacher Associations to ensure that the schools use approved vehicles to convey school children from home to school and back.



He also urged parents to monitor and ensure that their children go to school in comfortable buses.



“Road safety is a shared responsibility; we must not close our eyes over the situation until a misshape before we start shouting at the rooftop”.