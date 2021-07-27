Stop maltreating us, widowhood is not a curse - Queen mother of Akrokeri

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: Chukwu Joseph, Contributor

The queen mother of Akrokeri traditional area, in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti region, Nana Serwaa Bruwaa II, has admonished Ghanaians to stop maltreating widows and tagging them as witches as they're equally humans like any other person.



"I'm even surprised that these malicious attitudes are mostly caused by our fellow women and we pray to God that anyone who deliberately causes us pain face terrible ones than ours."



She made this statement at the Mama Love Foundation women empowerment summit on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Obuasi.



Speaking on behalf of the widows and the chairperson of the event, the Queen said, Ghanaians should stop Maltreating the Widows because it is not a curse on them.



"It's sad when widows are treated badly after the demise of their spouses, It is sad that two people will marry, live a good and beautiful life, but as soon as the man dies, the widow will be treated like trash in some communities in the country."



Nana further called for support for widows so they can live a good life after their husbands' demise "Death is inevitable, it was instituted by God so it's either the man will die first or the woman, but when the man leaves first, the kind of treatment meted out to their surviving partners in this country is not a good thing.



"I'm urging Ghanaians to support widows for whoever supports a widow will be rewarded by God" she concluded.



This event was organized by the Mama Love Foundation (MLF) which was undertaken with over 200 women including widows around Obuasi area under one roof for their common goal. These widows were given Capital's free medical examination and consultation as well as gifts, and there were plenty to eat and drink as well.



In her speech, Love Konadu, Executive Director of Mama Love Foundation, stated that the women empowerment brings together all women and the widows in Obuasi area under one roof to foster strength and a sense of purpose and also encourage women to learn to grow in self-confidence, to develop new skills as well as new friendships.



She also stated that the summit is an appropriate forum to advocate against injustices faced by widows and women in certain cultures on the national level.



This advocacy is done by raising awareness about widows’ plight in order to increase its profile and obtain commitments from governments, policymakers and donors for its needed attention.



The common concern or resolution that are reached at the end of every summit will be communicated to the appropriate donor or authority such as CHRAJ, DOVVSU, Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs, and even to Parliament.



