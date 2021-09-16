Stop it, you are harming my client’s case – Owusu Bempah’s lawyer cautions Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Gary Nimako, the legal representative of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has urged persons attempting to infuse partisan politics into issues surrounding his arrest to desist. Gary Nimako is disturbed by the political angle being attached to the issue and has cautioned those involved to refrain from that path.



Speaking on Okay FM, Gary Nimako warned that statements with political undertones have the tendency to set his client on a warpath with the Attorney General.



He singled out the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi who suggested that Owusu Bempah is being victimized because he belongs to the Alan faction of the NPP.



He disclosed that he will not be providing legal service for Reverend Owusu Bempah if government was behind his arrest.



“It is not true that he is being attacked by the government. If government was against Owusu Bempah, I wouldn’t be involved in the case. It is not in the interest of my clients for someone to push the agenda.



“We don’t want people to believe that it is government that is victimizing Reverend Owusu Bempah. Government is not involved. We will continue to pursue the right path and not involve politics in this. Those doing that should stop because he is not our case. We don’t want to be a on warpath with the Attorney-General.



“Sammy Gyamfi and others should stop. They are harming the case for the client. Prosecution is at the behest of the Attorney-General so if you accuse the government then you are making the Attorney-General angry. There is no politics involved in this”.



The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 12, 2021.



The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa however failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



His plea for bail was rejected by the court which handed him a one-week remand.



He was however granted bail on Wednesday, September 15, 2021



