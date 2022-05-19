Stop issuing senseless statements – Kwame Nkrumah Tikese to police spokesperson

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Host of Ade Akye Abia on Okay FM, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, has descended heavily on the Ghana Police Service over some deaths and killings related to the operations of the police.



The police have recently been under criticism over several deaths including the killing of protesters, suspects in the hands of the police as well as the death of some suspects in custody.



In most of the deaths recorded recently, the current Director of Public Affairs of the Police, DCOP Kwasi Ofori, has either issued a statement or justified the circumstances in various press engagements.



In a tirade on the Thursday, May 19, 2022, edition of his morning show, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese zoned in on the Police Public Affairs Director over statements he has issued on the deaths.



“Kwasi Ofori, I humbly submit that you take time to think over some of your explanations and know that Ghanaians are rational. You speak well but sometimes it does not go well,” he stated.



In various instances, the police in a statement signed by DCOP Kwasi Ofori have said that some suspects who were taken out to aide the police in their investigations died from gunshot wounds during an exchange with the police and other suspects.



But according to Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, such excuses are not tenable.



“Your child who recently completed Senior High School, do you think he would even buy such a story? If you are directed to issue a release which does not make sense, do not go ahead and issue it. You are an honourable man. Don’t issue a release when it does not make sense. Ask whoever sent you to release it to do it himself,” he fumed.



The latest of such recorded deaths in the case of Albert Donkor, a resident of Nkoranza in the Bono Region.



He is said to have been picked up by police from his residence in the wee hours of the night.



After several attempts by his family to trace his whereabouts, the police issued a statement noting that he was picked up as a suspect in relation to some robbery cases in the area.



The police later announced that Albert Donkor had been killed during its investigations.



But according to Albert's family, they found the police narration questionable.



Agitations by the youth of Nkoranza about the death led to a clash between the police and the youth on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



The clash between the police and the youth led to the death of another resident while nine others sustained various degrees of injuries.