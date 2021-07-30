Stop intimidating travellers who doubt their coronavirus status after KIA testing – Minority

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Minority in Parliament has asked the government to stop intimidating travellers who doubt their Covid status after going through the testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



A lawmaker for Juaboso Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, addressing a press conference in Parliament today Friday, July 30 said travellers who doubt their status should be allowed to have a second opinion.



He noted that a lot of travellers who are going through Covid testing at the Kotoka International Airport are doubting the results of those tests.



“Videos and audios have gone viral to that effect and it will be irresponsible on our part as a minority to say due to that government must stop doing the testing at our entry points.



“It is very important, it is a major step in our fight against Covid-19 that we have testing’s done at our various entry points.



“That notwithstanding, in order to bring this matter to closure, in order to stop this cry we will recommend to government, the Minister responsible for health and the minister responsible for transport, as a matter of urgency that must pity their heads together and come out with measure that will afford those who are doubting their Covid status an independent opinion on their status.



“We are recommending as a matter of urgency that government should pout measures within a week so that travellers who are doubting their coronavirus status as a result of the testing they go through at the KIA, will be afforded the opportunity to have a second or an independent opinion.



“What I describe as unacceptable is the attempt to intimidate and use the security against them when they are speaking out.



“That is highly unacceptable and it must be stopped with immediate effect.”