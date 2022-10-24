Stop ‘hipping’ your breasts, it’s dangerous - Oncologist

Health News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

In a bid to protect the breast, advice has been given to ladies to shun putting pressure on their breasts with tight brassieres, as it would make them liable to diseases.



According to the Head of Chemotherapy at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital’s Breast Cancer Unit, Eric Brobbey, wearing tightened braziers to pump up the breast causes heat and pain to the body and also makes it prone to diseases like breast cancer.



The medic was educating St. Mary’s Senior High School students on the causes of breast cancer and some possible remedies.



The programme was organized by the Meena Breast Cancer Foundation (MBCF) led by Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng who is also the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF) to catch the students at their young ages to make them aware of the importance of early detection in saving people from breast cancer.



Mr. Brobbey also advised the students to wear cotton underwear and not those made of nylon.



He said the nylon dresses produce heat that could also stimulate cancer, especially in the breast.



“Some of you prefer to wear small bras that protrude your breast. It is not the best. It is dangerous to your health. I would also advise you to wear cotton underwear because it is safe compared to nylon ones which are likely to cause infections and possibly cancer” he urged.



The students’ interest in the thought-provoking questions they asked made the exercise interactive.



Mr. Oppong Kwarteng entreated the students not to consider themselves not predisposed to contracting breast cancer but must always be on the lookout for signs of the disease.



He said this whiles justifying the MBCF’s education in Senior High Schools.



“Do not think the disease is meant for older people. It has got to a stage where it has become necessary to sensitize you on the consequences of the deadly disease. The disease is dangerous and you need to be aware about how you handle yourself because adolescents are now getting it,” he said.



Some staff of the school were screened for the disease.



The Meena Breast Cancer Foundation is hinged on the vision of the late wife of Mr. Kwarteng who died of the disease whiles undergoing treatment.