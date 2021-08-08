Stop hiding behind Coronavirus and fix the economy - Odike to Nana Addo

General News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Odike is dissatisfied with how Akufo-Addo has handled the economy



• Despite the pandemic, Odike says government officials are living lavishly



• He believes Akufo-Addo has no sympathy for Ghanaians



Ghanaian politician, Akwasi Addai Odike has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the country and stop hiding behind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as an excuse.



The Founder of the United Progressive Party revealed that Akufo-Addo is enjoying himself at the expense of the ordinary Ghanaian who is rather battling the pandemic.



According to him whiles prices of goods continue to rise, the president and his cabinet ministers are taking private flights and purchasing SUV cars for themselves.



In his interview with Okay FM, the politician stated that the President does not have sympathy for Ghanaians and only pretends to be solving coronavirus issues.



Odike said, “Nana Addo should listen, everyone is battling the effects of COVID-19, so he should stop acting as if he is the savior. The organizational attitude of this government is bad.



“Is it not in this COVID period that the president boarded a plane to go for just a $170 million loan? Is it not in this COVID that he said we should pay his wife and constituted a body to watch over monuments? Meanwhile, his pay is GH¢29,000,” he added.







Odike continued: “Governance is about leadership, so you can say things are difficult so people should side with you but in the midst COVID he is enjoying. He doesn’t have sympathy for us at all.”



