Stop harassing me on social media for visa – French Ambassador to Ghana

Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie-Avé has clarified her role as representative of her country in Ghana.



According to the ambassador, she has been the victim of constant pestering from some Ghanaians including persons on social media who ask her for assistance to acquire visas.



But speaking on Top Assignment aired on Joy Prime, Anne Sophie-Ave asked that persons harassing her for visas put an end to their actions as she has no role in procuring and processing visas.



She noted that the role of the French Consulate which is in charge of processing visa applications is completely autonomous from the embassy which she heads.



“There’s no point calling me; there’s no point harassing me on social media. I cannot do a visa. The decision is made by French Immigration. Thanks to the interconnection and the internet, everything is now remotely decided and all we do when we get the agreement is to print the visa and stick it on your passport. We don’t make and we don’t overturn decisions made by the Immigration Service,” she stated.



While encouraging Ghanaians to use appropriate channels for their French visa applications, Ambassador Sophie-Avé, noted that there are laid down procedures leading to the acquisition of visa.