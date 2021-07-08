Stop giving permits to build on Pantang Hospital land – Baning

Regional News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Director of Pantang Hospital, Dr Frank Baning has cautioned the government against granting people permits to build on the hospital land.



Speaking to Kwame Appiah Kubi on Accra100.5FM’s ‘Ghana Yensom’ morning show on Wednesday, 7 July 2021, Dr Baning noted that estate developers usually get permits from the La Nkwantanang Assembly to build within the confines of the mental hospital.



Encroachers and ‘land-guards also invade the land most often.



“The La Nkwantanang MCE told us that the Assembly will stop giving permits for people to build in and around the hospital but it has even gotten worse,” he said.



He noted that this and many other problems are affecting the work of the health practitioners. As a result, the staff, have been on strike.



Dr Baning further described as worrying the fact that the health practitioners are not available to provide for the health needs of patients.



“According to the staff, their work environment is not safe in the sense that there is no fence wall surrounding the land so encroachers are always invading. These encroachers mix up with the nurses and students, making it hard to differentiate. The encroachers tend to steal and commit several crimes,” he added.



He also noted that security must be adequately provided. They also demanded that a fence wall is constructed around the building to ward off encroachers.



Dr Baning indicated that a request has already been put forward for adequate security within thE premises.



He also disclosed that the construction of a fence wall is ongoing, the wall is being constructed.



Efforts are also been made, the encroachers should be moved to ensure that encroachers vacate the site.