Stop giving government ultimatums – Government spokesperson to NABCo trainees

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government spokes spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has urged trainees of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCo) to refrain from giving the government ultimatums.



According to him, the trainees must stop threatening the government because it is working to address their concerns, asaaseradio.com reports.



“The NABCo trainees and the NABCo team should exercise a lot more restraint. They gave this petition to government on 17 August 2022… There is no need for them to give an ultimatum to the government… Number two on their permanent job structure, government has stated that they are rolling them unto YouStart.



“Once YouStart starts on the 1 September, all NABCo members who have been part of the government NABCo scheme have the opportunity to apply for YouStart to get some money and come together and start businesses to be able to advance whatever entrepreneurial work that they want to do,” Boakye-Danquah is quoted to have said on Asaase News.



The government spokesperson made these remarks while reacting to a threat by trainees to picket at the presidency if the government fails to address their concerns during a demonstration in Accra.



The demonstration by the trains was to demand their 10-month stipend arrears and permanent employment.



Some of them also describe the YouStart entrepreneurship programme, which the government said it will transition them to, as a scam.



“Now, the analysis here is that just GH¢700 you have not been able to settle it out. You have accumulated it (the allowance) for 10 months. If you cannot pay the GH¢700, how can we believe that you can pay the GH¢50,000 and the GH¢100,000 you are promising us for the YouStart?



“It (the YouStart programme) is a total scam because GH¢700 is just a penny compared to their ex-gratia and allowances. It's a total scam,” one of the trainees said.











