Stop focusing on power and govern - Opanyin Agyekum rebukes NPP

General News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Dean of the School of Performing Arts and Linguistics Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has criticized the ruling party for focusing too much on power.



Supporters of some presidential hopefuls in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have already started campaigning even before the party gives the nod.



Some of the candidates tipped to contest for the NPP flagbearer position include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyeremateng, Joe Ghartey, MP for Essikado Ketan, Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, and Mr. Boakye Agyarko, the former Energy Minister.



However, Opanyin Agyekum believes now is not the time.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', he bemoaned the fact that the NPP is not focusing on their mandate but rather the next election.



"...it is only in this country that you can vote in 2020 and think of another election in 2021...instead of focusing on your mandate, you start campaigning for who will take over from the President with only a year into your administration...in that case stop and concentrate on your election. If you focus on power, you will miss the mark and may not be able to achieve your aim" he cautioned.



Listen to him in the video below



