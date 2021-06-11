Stop destroying ‘my son’ Kwaku Oteng – Kufuor

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor has called for an end in the unnecessary attacks and insults on business mogul, Dr Kwaku Oteng.



In an interview with Kofi Adoma on Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ on Friday, the man who made the development of the private sector his aim during his eight-year reign said he has never understood why Ghanaians have been insulting a man who has been contributing positively to the country’s economy.



“We have destroyed our private enterprises in the country and that is not the best, we need more of private people for the country to develop, so we should stop the unnecessary attacks on private businessmen like Dr Kwaku Oteng, enough of the attacks on him,” he said.



The man who employs close to a thousand people in his business empires have come under a barrage of attacks in recent times following claims that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is chasing him for failing to pay taxes.



This led the GRA to issue a statement that describing the claims as false. Dr Kwaku Oteng was subsequently awarded as the best taxpayer in the Ashanti Region by the GRA.



Mr. Samuel Sakyi Baidoo, who heads the GRA in the Ashanti Region while presenting the award said, “by this award, we want to encourage Dr. Kwaku Oteng and other business owners to keep paying their taxes in order for the government to realize more revenue to develop the country.



“We are pleased to honour the Angel Group because through the payment of their excise taxes and VAT, the Ashanti Area nearly hit our revenue targets in the year 2020”



The former President who championed the ‘golden age of business mantra’ when he ruled Ghana from 2001 to 2008 said he believes Ghana can best develop if we empower more private businessmen to partner the government in creation of jobs.



And Dr Kwaku Oteng, he mentioned is one such individuals that deserves all support instead of condemnation.



“Kwaku Oteng is my son, I get shocked when people attack him, what at all has he done wrong? He is a gifted entrepreneur [and] we need more of him to develop the country,” he charged.



Former President Kufuor said Kwaku Oteng has always succeeded in business because ‘he always uses the best of professionals to execute his tasks…,” he said.