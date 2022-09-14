General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, Contributor

A Provincial Superintendent Bishop at Victory Bible Church International (VBCI), Bishop Frederick Kwame Asamoah, has called on Christians to stop describing politics as dirty.



Bishop Asamoah advised that the earlier believers join politics, the better since decisions made from the top affect everyone.



“You may say you hate politics but whether you like it or not the decisions from the policy makers affect everybody," he said.



He disclosed this during his sermon on Dynamics of the Spiritual Realm at Excellence Sanctuary, Odorkor branch of VBCI.



The Bishop who doubles as a lawyer further admonished believers to get involved in politics and straighten what they view as bad politics.



“If you think some politicians are bad, that is the more reason you have to be there to portray the good side [of politics] and besides that, you cannot abstain from politics once you are in this world so the sooner you change your mind the better,” he advised.



Referencing the Bible on Proverbs chapter 29 verse 2, he quoted “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; But when a wicked man rules, the people groan”.



He, therefore, encouraged believers especially Christians to change their mindset about politics and venture to impact lives positively.