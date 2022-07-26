Stop derailing development with heaven and hell messages – Kyiri Abosom to pastors

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has encouraged pastors to preach messages to challenge their members toward the development of the country rather than “heaven and hell” to retard their progress in life always.



To him, some pastors deceive their members with heaven and hell messages to make money from them. He explained further that when pastors use the heaven-and-hell strategy, it puts fear in the members to focus only on developing their prayer life rather than their environment.



Speaking on the Y’adwumanie mid-morning show, he urged saying, “I Kyiri Abosom, I am asking you to not believe in these heaven and hell preaching. Instead, focus on your life and live a righteous life to make you live longer. When you die, you are gone and nothing more.”



He continued that the paradise we have been craving for is on this earth so it would be better to develop the country and make it become one.



Kyiri Abosom cited an example that “the white have developed their country that is why they have portrayed it to be nice and they are betting you to come.”



Proceeding, the flagbearer for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) party said “the bible is just a reference” and it would be best for the people to stop quoting the bible and relieve themselves from poverty.



He thus told pastors, “you [the pastors] are deceiving people; you have been deceiving them from time memorial till now. This has caused many people to fail in life”.



“So for me, I believe that whatever happened in the scripture is a history. For instance, when Paul wrote a letter to Corinthian is it the word of God? There are curtains things we have to wake up on because we are sleeping,” he advised.



Therefore in his view, it would be better to do something that will yield good results to develop the country than sticking and following these references from the bible and remain stacked.



Meanwhile, he has warned the pastors in the country to renew their mindset and change their character.